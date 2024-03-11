Changes to the main inspection are currently being discussed. But what do they do and what innovations do drivers have to be prepared for? There are supposed to be major cuts in the H approval for classic cars.

The inspectors are now taking a closer look: vehicles that are supposed to get an H license plate are now paying more attention to the condition. Image: dpa

EA “defect loop” sounds like an unpleasant matter. Nevertheless, reports of its abolition have caused some excitement, because the defect loop actually makes it easier for drivers to carry out the general inspection – better known as the MOT test. If the inspection reveals a serious but easily remediable defect, the inspector can issue the sticker if the problem is corrected on the same day. A prime example in this regard is misaligned headlights. These are a “significant defect” – but if they are adjusted, the sticker is issued without additional fees for a re-inspection.

There are now fears that this procedure could be abolished as part of a new version of the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO). It is no longer provided for in the draft of the new regulation, the trade magazine “Kfz-Betrieb” reported at the end of January, citing the North Rhine-Westphalia Motor Vehicle Association. However, he now assumes there is a misunderstanding.