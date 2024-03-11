Two people were injured during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Kursk region
Two people were injured during shelling of the Kursk region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the head of the Russian region Roman Starovoyt in Telegram.
One of them was seriously injured, the governor emphasized. Another local resident suffered shell shock. Both victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
