He needed something like eating a extreme of certain packaging to this Sevilla FCwhich in a short time has lost band references like the myth Jesús Navas or the Argentine Lucas Ocampos without the club repairing his departure in time. With the arrival of Ruben Vargas In Nervión, a response is finally given to the express request of the coach, Xavi García Pimienta, who repeatedly made it clear in his interventions before the press that his first priority in the market was none other than to reinforce that position with an important player. .

Vargas is, due to his career with the Swiss national team and his extensive experience in the Bundesliga with Augsburg. As soon as we landed in Nervión, Pimienta did not hide his joy at the signing and he admitted that it was the footballer profile he wanted. With just a trainingthe coach included him in the call for the clash against Valencia and he made his debut in the second half, when the team had to fight to neutralize the 0-1 deficit.

Ruben Vargas played 21 minutes of personality, with race, leaving the first glimpses of his quality on the left wing. It did not wrinkle due to pressure or environment tense that was in the stadium, quite the opposite. He hit well inwards and brought danger. He pushed his people up. Among his virtues, he showed off his good hit of ball. In the first one he had, he launched a magnificent right-footed shot that crashed into the left post of Mamardashvili’s goal and did not become a miracle for Sevilla FC. An equalizing goal that would end up coming through Pedrosa in the 93rd minute of the match.

It is still early to put Sevilla’s new signing on a pedestal, but no one disputes that the team was crying out for a band man like the one the Swiss seems to be. «The game was not easy when Rubén came out and showed the quality he has. It wasn’t easy because he only had one training session, it would have been a nice debut to score that great goal and He is a player who has to give us a lot and I’m sure he’s going to do it.” García Pimienta celebrated after the game against Valencia.