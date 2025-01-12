The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, announced this Sunday that his 12 regional presidents have agreed reduce the Property Transfer Tax to 4%, which taxes the purchase of a second-hand propertyand advanced that his housing plan will include several tax cuts for “promote access to a first” homealthough he did not reveal any.

In the presentation of the ‘Declaration of Asturias’ in Oviedothe head of the opposition explained that his “alternative” will be registered in the Congress of Deputies in the coming weeks and will collect up to “10 solutions”. The main ones are the liberalization of public land for new construction and “reduce” taxes “for everyone.” That is, “who buys”, “who rents” and “to whom he rents.”

The PP’s strategy will focus on the most vulnerable groups and, especially, on young people under 40 years of age because “the majority of them have no possibility of even thinking that one day they will be homeowners.” To reverse this situation, Feijóo celebrated the “enormous effort” and “generosity” of the PP communities who agreed in Oviedo to reduce the Property Transfer Tax.

This tax currently ranges between 6% and 10%. The Community of Madrid and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla are at the bottom of the range, while in Aragón, Castilla y León, the Valencian Community and Extremadura they are at the top.

One by one, the regional presidents of the PP paraded and sealed this great agreement between its 14 communities and autonomous cities under the watchful eye of the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Support for Mazón

The Popular Party showed this Sunday its support for the president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, with a loud ovation at the closing of the new leaders’ summit of the PP, which resulted in the signing of the ‘Declaration of Asturias’.

They were all applauded by their teammates, but the applause for Mazón was more vehement in his first match act outside the Valencian Community since the dana on October 29, which caused the death of at least 224 people in Valencia. Mazón thanked his teammates for the gesture and responded by blowing kisses and putting his hand on his chest.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was also highly cheered by those attending the event.