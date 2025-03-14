In the 75th minute there was hope again at VfL Wolfsburg. Lineth Beerensteyn had fought in front of the goal, she had run run like only a few in the Bundesliga. And the end of this scene could not be any other than that the ball rushed past Ena Mahmutovic. A hit, finally, but only to 1: 3. In the top game of the women’s Bundesliga, more than cosmetics was not in the top game for the team that FC Bayern was able to add to the last home defeat. That was on November 13, 2021. The Munich women are now unbeaten at home. Thanks to the recent sense of achievement on the Bayern campus, you lead the league with a six -point lead over Eintracht Frankfurt – and caught the optimal start ago. On Tuesday, the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League against Olympique Lyon, the cup semi-final against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Two statistics said that this eternal rivalry would also be expressed in a competitive game that evening. The two best defensive series – both until the kick -off with only eleven goals – and those behind Frankfurt (53 goals) both second best attacks (41) faced each other. Before the game, Wolfsburg coach Tommy Stroot spoke a little mysteriously spoken of qualities “which we discovered for ourselves and that we can use”. At the first leg in October, he was surprised with a chain of five, which led to the desired result: The Wolfsburg women won 2-0 – and ended their series of 44 victories in the league with the only defeat of the Munich.

This time, too, Stroot changed, but forced. Defense chief Marina Hegering injured her thigh when warming up. And maybe Stroot thought in the 13th minute all the more of this one trick from autumn when he had to watch how his defense was played out. Of all things, from the striker who had brought VfL to cheer for years: Alara Sehitler, who signed a new contract this week, skilfully flanked the ball into the penalty area after a throw -in. Klara Bühl, since this week Also equipped with a new contract, forwarded to Pernille Harder. The Danish had already done the main work to position herself properly, because Sarai Linder was more accompanying protection as a disruptive factor. It was already 1-0 for the master.

Bayern coach Straus changes aggressively – and can knock on the shoulder shortly afterwards

The Wolfsburg women struggled to equalize. But they only really got close to their destination. After half an hour, Jule Brand almost used Carolin Simon’s ball loss. Otherwise, the first half was adequately competitive, but low -chance – and painful. Bavaria’s goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic bounced together with her captain Glódís Viggósdóttir, who then bleed violently over the eye and could only continue with a head bandage. Later it was Mahmutovic and Wolfsburg’s Lineth Beerensteyn, at least this time without laceration.

And because it was so beautiful, Harder shot another goal. Before the break, she had used one of two noteworthy chances of her team, after the break she converted the first. Jovana Damnjanovic was able to run on the right lane without a speed limit, then flank in peace. And again Harder had more accompanying protection than threatening guard, this time it was Caitlin Dijkstra who was not. In the jump she scored 2-0 in the 47th minute. Wolfsburg almost answered in an impressive way. But the shot from Lena Lattwein more than 20 meters thundered against the crossbar. Lattwein was the next player with a laceration, after a foul she was hit by a tunnel on her face.

Beersteyn in particular remained dangerous. Bavaria’s coach Alexander Straus reacted with offensive changes. In the 68th minute, Momoko Tanikawa came for Alara Sehitler and Lea Schüller for Jovana Damnjanovic. And it didn’t take a minute for Straus to knock on the shoulder. Tanikawa played a clever pass on Harder, which this time played the role of the template and optimally put on for Schüller. With her first touch of the ball, the German international nodded the 3-0. Later there would almost have been a sense of achievement of this combination: Tanikawa fit on Harder with a fine foot, crossing the ball with the hoe, Schüller’s shot was blocked. But the game had run anyway.