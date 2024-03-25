Mexican soccer has in Robert Dante Siboldi an invaluable element for the benches, since he is one of the best coaches today and a recent champion with Tigersso its renewal is one of the topics that attracts the most attention among managers and fans.
The Uruguayan strategist is about to end his contract, one that he obtained after the “express” relief of Diego Cocca last year; However, now he is in a position to demand and everything indicates that he is asking for a long renewal.
At a press conference, Robert Dante Siboldi He touched on the topic of how long he wants to be with Tigersafter being questioned about the status of his contract renewal.
“I am calm about the issue of renewal, it is being talked about, negotiated and it is on the right track, I am not worried, I am calm,” said the 58-year-old coach, who stated that his first demand was a one-year contract to demonstrate his work.
Now, Robert Dante Siboldi He did not hide that he is looking for a contract for a longer period of time, so although he did not specify the period of time, his intentions could range from a 3-year contract linked to the UANL Tigers.
“I want to make it clear that at the beginning I said one year because in the first three months everything was very dizzying,” he expressed in the first instance, before giving rise to his long contract.
“Now we have the expectation and confidence of renewing for a longer period, I would like to because it would be a normal process that we have already started with the transition of going little by little with the team renewing itself”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Robert Dante Siboldi accumulates 57 games in charge of Tigerswith a balance of 29 wins, 17 draws and only 11 losses, so in addition to his title in the Closing 2023his management in charge of the felines is extraordinary.
After being champion against Chivas and reach another consecutive final against Americathe project of Siboldi in Tigers seems to have laid the solid foundations to establish a long project, so the announcement of its renewal could come in the coming weeks.
