Since the early hours of Saturday, April 9, the trace of the young woman was lost. Debanhi Susana Escobar18, and since then his case shocked Mexico.

After 13 days of searching, the Prosecutor’s Office found a body with the same clothes he wore on the night of his disappearance. Although it was not confirmed that it was Debanhi, his father is sure that it is his daughter, and only asks the authorities for justice. What were the keys in the investigation?

I am not interested in sacrificing my life for her, because she is my daughter and she is the only one I have.

Debanhi, an only child and criminology student, went out that Saturday with two friends to a party at Quinta Venecia, a place in the municipality of Escobedo, Nueva León.



Apparently, the young woman had differences with her companions, who returned home in a taxi, and asked for the service of a “trusted contact” for her, who works with the Uber/Didi platforms, but who on this occasion worked outside from the same.

After accepting the service, she allegedly also had an argument with the driver that her friends sent her, so that in the early hours of the morning the subjectHe got off in a deserted place on the edge of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, and took a picture with his cell phone that he sent to his two acquaintances.

This image became key to the investigation and was shared through social networks, making his case increasingly well known.

The search bulletin

Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Susana, went to the Nueva León Prosecutor’s Office on April 10, where he was informed about the work to locate his daughter. She said she has a lot of trust in God and in the authorities.

“What we want is to find her, as God returns her to me, but return her to me, and I will be there to take care of her all her life. I do not care about that, I am not interested in sacrificing my life for her, because she is my daughter and she is the only one I have ”, Don Mario said.

Her mother Dolores Bazaldúa added: “I feel that Debanhi is alive, we are going to find her.”

The authorities released the search bulletin for the young woman, describing her appearance, and highlighting as particular signs old scars under her chin and another on her right hand.

Days later, the Local Search Commission published the offer of a reward of 100 thousand Mexican pesos to whoever provided information that would help locate Debanhi.

looking for a trail

More than 200 policemen participated in the search. In the early hours of April 12, it transpired the arrest of a man believed to be connected to Debanhi’s disappearance. Hours later it would be reported that the subject, in fact, was being questioned about the case, although there are still no indications that link him for now.

According to complaints from neighbors to the police of the municipality of Salinas Victoria, the man identified as Jesús ‘N’, 47 years old, has a history of harassment and attempted kidnapping of women.

Meanwhile, the young woman’s relatives used Instagram to summon people to the outskirts of the Nueva Casilla motelwhere they left to conduct a search in the area.

Some of the main lines of investigation stemmed from more than 30 videos captured by surveillance or security cameras installed near the site where Debanhi was photographed.

The last place where the young woman appeared on security cameras was at the Transportes Internacional Alcosa company, where Debanhi would have asked for help after allegedly being abandoned by a taxi driver. However, there seems to be no trace of her leaving her place.

They find a body with the same clothes as Debanhi

On the night of April 21, 13 days after the disappearance, the Prosecutor’s Office found a body in a cistern, with the same clothing that the young woman wore. The body was found in an area near the Nueva Castilla motel, just where his acquaintances began the search.

However, they indicated that the corresponding DNA tests have not yet been carried out, since due to the depth there are technical difficulties in recovering the body.

“At this time it is not possible to establish characteristics of the lifeless person, which will be informed at the end of the work carried out by the criminalists assigned for the extraction”says a statement from the accusing body.

“The victim’s family has been duly notified and assisted by an interdisciplinary team, pending the results of the investigation proceedings. Please wait for official news regarding these events, which will be supported by relevant scientific evidence,” he adds. .

‘My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do’

Don Mario, for his part, is sure that the body found in the abandoned cistern a few meters from the Nueva Castilla motel, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, is that of his daughter.

I’m upset because I was wrong, I believed in the Prosecutor’s Office

“The heart of my wife and mine asked, demanded. My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do, I’m upset because I was wrong, I believed in the Prosecutor’s Office, they never gave me the volumes, I asked for copies, it’s my right as a victim, I never had them in my possession, because they did not do their job”, he continued during the press conference he gave at dawn.

The young woman’s father demanded justice and “that it be clarified why Debanhi disappeared, at what moment they knew and did not inform us, where they always brought us everywhere.”

At the stroke of 2:00 am, this is how Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, spoke. “My daughter is dead.”

“I was wrong to believe in the Prosecutor’s Office.” Sadly, Debanhi passed away. His family demands justice. pic.twitter.com/prtS9A03GW – Antonio Martínez (@Antonio_deJ) April 22, 2022

“When we got here they didn’t give us the space that by right we have to be observing in an area, a few meters that was here behind this fence. They don’t let us in, they didn’t give us information, maybe because it wasn’t their daughter. role of us and they will feel what we are feeling”, he expressed.

Through tears, he said, “Forgive me, that’s all I have to say.”

ELTIEMPO.COM*

*With information from El Universal- Mexico (GDA)