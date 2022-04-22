Bethesda Softworks has released a video where a Doom Slayer made of bricks. The idea was born to celebrate the success of Doom Eternal and the Doom franchise as a whole.

The video you find at the head of the news shows the artist Brick Live make the imposing statue by attaching a multitude of bricks. Just think that the work took 210 hours to finish and that the sculpture has 44,500 bricks, weighing 87.1 kg. At this point we want one too.

For more information on the game, read our Doom Eternal review, in which we wrote:

As we wrote at the beginning of the article, despite the past time and the evident more of the same nature of this sequel, the new work by id Software has convinced us, amused and literally sucked us into its adrenaline and stimulating gameplay loop that borders on the perfection during intense and thrilling shootings. If therefore this chapter represents an evident improvement and refinement of the original formula, there remain a whole series of uncertainties linked to a certain bulimia of id Software in offering a long series of introductions that have not fully convinced us and that appear less refined and perhaps less run-in of the original mechanics. If you’ve enjoyed 2016’s DOOM and want more, you can immediately jump into this sequel – you’ll be happily hooked. If, on the other hand, for you, shooter rhymes with narrative, a look at the new work of id Software you should still give it to him: it could make you understand what it means to have a perfectly calibrated gunplay.