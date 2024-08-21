In Deadpool and Wolverine We were able to see a number of cameos not seen before, with the appearance of characters such as Elektra, X-23, Blade, Gambit, Hulk, Henry Cavill like Wolverine himself Chris Evans like the Human Torch and even the Deadpool Corp.

The team known as Deadpool Corp is a squadron made up solely of variants of Wade Wilson, which we were able to see in the final stretch of Deadpool and Wolverine and that, thanks to conceptual art from the film, we have learned that we would have had another variant of the loudmouth mercenary: PoolVerine; a character that combines the two protagonists of the film.

David Massonthe conceptual illustrator of projects such as Wandavision, Thor: Love and Thunder and more; shared the image of Poolverine on his social networks along with a description that says: ““Wolverinepool! Or Wolverpool, Deadverine?” One of the variants that unfortunately didn’t make the cut”.

Personally we prefer Poolverine, but what do you think?

Masson also shared images of other characters that didn’t make the final cut but were designed to either make it into the film or not, including Grannypool, who would have been blind Al; a wrestling Deadpool; and Punkpool.

“It was so much fun working on this character and so many others under the leadership of @mayesrubeo! Mayes had the great idea of ​​doing a candy paint finish on part of his armor, it came out great” shared David about his work on Deadpool and Wolverine and his collaboration with the artist Mayer Rubeo.

The reason why none of these characters were ultimately in the film is unknown, let’s hope they give us information soon on this matter, because fans would have loved to see Poolverine on the big screen.

How much has Deadpool and Wolverine grossed at the box office?

Deadpool and Wolverine It became the most watched R-rated film of all time, surpassing the Joker of Joaquin Phoenixsurpassing the $1 billion in revenue raised in less than a month since its release. These are historic figures for the first adult film to arrive in the MCU.

Tell us, would you have liked to see any of these cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine?