Mexico City.- The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) formally issued the declaration of the suspension of jurisdictional activities that will begin tonight at midnight for an indefinite period.

In an 18-point document, the federal judge and director of the civil association Juana Fuentes Velázquez specifies that the suspension of work will be in effect until the Congress of the Union stops the process of judicial reform and calls for a roundtable discussion with the justice system.

“During the validity of the Declaration, the staff directly assigned to courts and tribunals will stop processing all jurisdictional matters that exist in their respective bodies, they will not hold or order hearings, proceedings or procedural acts with parties, third parties or authorities, and they will not provide any claim, promotion, official letter or document,” it says. However, it specifies that the purpose of this strike is not to disrupt the services of the administration of justice and therefore there will be staff on duty in all courts and tribunals to process urgent cases that require immediate attention, prioritizing remote work.

To this end, it included a catalogue of “urgent” cases that must be dealt with by all the jurisdictional bodies in the different areas, highlighting criminal matters, in which judges must resolve all cases that affect personal freedom.

“The public is hereby informed that under no circumstances may this be considered a crime, grounds for impeachment or cause for administrative responsibility, since its purpose is not to disrupt the public service of administration of justice, but to defend an essential component of the rule of law and the status of the judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation: judicial independence,” the text says. “Given the legal validity of this Declaration, we hope that the competent authorities, and especially the Federal Judicial Council, punctually respect the rights (of course, labor and social security rights) of the public servants who work in the jurisdictional bodies.” It adds that the suspension of work is legally based on the right and duty to defend judicial independence, in addition to the fact that it is a peaceful demonstration in accordance with General Comment 37 of the Human Rights Committee of the United Nations Organization.