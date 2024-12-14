The British BAE Systems, the Italian Leonardo and the Japanese firm Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement (JAIEC) have agreed to create a joint venture for the manufacture of combat aircraft, an alliance that occurs within the framework of the Combat Air Program Global (Global Combat Air Programme, GCAP) developed jointly by the three countries.

“The agreement is based on the strong trilateral cooperation governmental, defense and industrial between the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy in the GCAP since its creation in December 2022,” Leonardo detailed in a statement.

He establishment of the new companyof which each company will have 33.3%is scheduled for mid-2025 and the objective is to be responsible for the design, development and delivery of the new generation of combat aircraft for the aforementioned program.

Despite the fact that a new company will be in charge of the design and development of the aircraft for the GCAP, manufacturing and final assembly will be subcontracted to BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, among other companies.

“This agreement is the result of a intense work which was possible thanks to the sharing of our mutual and shared experiences. This partnership not only enhances our technological capabilities, but also reinforces our commitment to global security and innovation”stressed the CEO of Leonardo, Roberto Cingolani.

For his part, the CEO of BAE Systems, Charles Woodburn, has highlighted that the new business will bring together the strengths and experience of the companies involved to create a “innovative organization that will lead the development of a next generation combat air system” which will also create skilled jobs for decades to come.

“I believe that if we continue the strong spirit of trilateral cooperation and collaboration that we have fostered up to this point, we will not only deliver on the GCAP on time, but also at a level that “It will exceed all our expectations.”highlighted the president of JAIEC, Kimito Nakae.

The joint venture will have joint operations and teams in the three countriesbut its headquarters will be located in the United Kingdom.