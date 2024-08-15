by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, the best Sainz is needed

Only Zandvoort and Monza will tell whether the Belgian Grand Prix was an isolated case for Carlos SainzThe Spaniard, who reached an agreement with Williams at Spa-Francorchamps, was anonymous and lackluster last weekend, perhaps because putting himself on display with Red Bull or Mercedes was no longer of any use (these being faded objectives).

However, recovering the best Sainz is a must for Ferrari, which is third in the constructors’ championship at -63 from Red Bull and -21 from McLaren. These are not huge distances, but to close them it is mandatory to bring home important points with both drivers (in addition to improving the SF-24 with the next package).

Vasseur’s words

Frederic Vasseur is absolutely convinced of this, and believes that Spa is a case in point: “One of Carlos’ qualities is that he is very mentally strong. I’ve only seen two tough races for him in the last 36 (35 recitals Jeddah 2024, ed.). He is very consistent, he is always present. He is very dedicated to the cause, focused and has a good knowledge of the car.”, this is his comment on the F1 website.

Ferrari team principal also defended Charles’ performance Leclerc: “After Monaco we had a difficult sequence of weekends. In Canada we were not in a bad position. What is clear is that the car has been a bit more difficult to drive in the last two weekends and also the level of expectations towards Charles is a bit higher. Team life is made up of ups and downs: we always discussed with Charles, He knows our situation, he knows what we do well and what we do wrong and he knows that sometimes he has made mistakes. But we are not trying to place the blame on anyone.. We have been working together for years, we know each other perfectly, we know that we are pushing and that we just need to fix things. We are absolutely not in a position to point fingers at anyone.”.