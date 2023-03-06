Dead | Matti Klinge was a strong person who did not always fit the Finnish mold, a friend recalls

Matti Klinge is dead. He was a defender of the cultural importance of continental Europe, says Professor Peter Stadius.

“Of a certain kind an advocate of intellectualism and humanism”, sums up the professor of Nordic studies at the University of Helsinki Peter Stadium of the deceased Matti Klingen meaning.

History professor Klinge (b. 1936) died on Sunday at the age of 86 from a serious illness.

Read more: Professor Matti Klinge has died

Stadius got to know Klinge in his history studies, first as an influential teacher and then as a supervisor for his completed dissertation in 2005 and also as a friend. Klinge, who retired in 2001, was initially the supervisor of Stadius’s dissertation, later the supervisor became a professor of history after Klinge Henrik Meinander.

“Klinge was a defender of the cultural importance of continental Europe, whose inspiration led, for example, to me being able to function in French in the academic world myself.”

Study trips Klinge organizes not only in France but also in the countries of the Baltic Sea: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In particular, the seminars on French connections, which were attended by researchers from the Sorbonne University, among others, Stadius remembers as being “challenging and inspiring” for the author of the dissertation.

Stadius characterizes Klinge as a strong person who did not always fit the mold of Finnish society.

But even if, for example, the legend of the teasing Klinge was very true and the professor set “frames that differ from the mainstream” for interactions, Stadius would not describe Klinge as distant.

Stadius knew about Klinge’s illness, but was still surprised by how quickly death came.

“Of course, he was silent about this, according to his style.”

Historian Mirkka Lappalainen.

Finland A researcher focused on the 17th century Mirkka Lappalainen says that he is surprisingly upset, even though it was an elderly person:

“I liked him very much.”

Lappalainen believes that many other students and researchers of the younger generation have remembered how infinitely encouraging Klinge always was towards them.

“Klinge’s image could be scary, demanding or often pointing out something, but he was always really nice to us.”

Lapp remembers being terribly nervous about his own dissertation opportunity – as well as what his academic father figure said to him: Oh, listen Mirkka, remember that the doctoral candidate always knows the most about his subject, you’re stressing about that opportunity for nothing.

“Brilliantly said! Since then, I have also said the same to all those who are younger than me who are excited about their dissertation.”

Another really good memory comes from a student and researcher trip to Paris. Klinge used to organize such events in different parts of Europe.

“He was an amazing guide! He was able to completely shut out the modern and bustling city around us, and there we followed him in lost time.”

The article will be updated.