On Monday, the opposition Right-wing Good Party proposed that the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul become vice-presidents if the opposition wins the elections scheduled for next May, after the party withdrew from the main opposition alliance a few days ago.

The party’s spokesman, Kursad Zorlu, said the proposal came after the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, and the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, visited the party’s leader, Meral Aksener.

Earlier, Yavas, who belongs to the Republican People’s Party, the largest opposition party in Turkey, said he was looking forward to the good party’s return to the coalition.

The Good Party withdrew from a bloc of 6 parties, on Friday, amid a dispute over the coalition’s presidential candidate.

Aksener urged the mayors of the two municipalities to run for the presidency, something they later appeared to have rejected.