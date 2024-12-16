Naturally sweet and delicious, that is how we will describe this bite that could be a starter or dessert. A spectacularly simple recipe that you can vary according to your tastes, using a softer or stronger cheese you can use them to whet your appetite or to accompany a coffee or an infusion as the end of a special meal.

The ingredients for this recipe are few and simple but their success lies precisely in them. As dried fruit we have used pistachios but you can introduce others of your preference such as hazelnuts or walnuts. He ricotta cheese It combines very well with the nuts and the natural sweetness of the dates and envelops the bite with a milky and creamy nuance.

There are also other cheeses that work great, such as soft goat cheese, cream cheese or mascarpone cheese, although this is much fattier than ricotta so it can be heavier.

Medjool Dates

6

6 Roasted unsalted pistachios

½ cup

½ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup

½ cup Extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon

1 tablespoon Lemon or orange to decorate

The zest

The options are multiple, you can even bake them or not. Light baking will make the added date have an even more pleasant flavor, like dense nectar, closer to a ‘candy’.









Dates should be as fresh as possible and always medjoolwe must avoid them being too dry or hard.

Optionally, you can even add very fine lemon or orange zest, which will provide a spectacular citrus and fresh touch.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and line a small tray with baking paper. To prepare the dates, make a longitudinal cut in the center with a sharp knife and remove the stone. They must be joined on one side so that they can be filled without problem. Fill each date with 3 whole pistachios and press gently into the center of each date. Repeat the operation with the rest of the dates. Top the pistachios with 1 heaping teaspoon fresh ricotta cheese. Repeat the operation with the rest of the dates. Top the ricotta with finely chopped pistachios. Place on the tray that we had previously lined and drizzle with a few drops of extra virgin olive oil. Bake in the lower part of the oven for 10-12 minutes. Ideally, the date should be slightly crunchy but not burnt at its base, that is, on the surface that is in contact with the cuisson paper. Remove from the oven and immediately grate the orange or lemon over the dates to your liking.

If you want a recipe to look good, this could be the candidate, they will disappear at the slightest carelessness, all that’s left to do is enjoy!

You can enjoy other culinary ideas by consulting this list of healthy, original and delicious recipes created by Catalina Prieto and remember that you can also follow her work on Instagram, on the account @24carrots.