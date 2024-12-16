The Canary Islands are trying to recover normality after a night marked by the passage of the Atlantic storm Dorothea, which hit the western islands this Sunday. The strong gusts of wind, up to 139 kilometers per hour, They have left behind them some 530 incidents. Although no personal injuries have been reported, landslides, falling trees and poles – affecting parked vehicles -, road closures and power and telephone supply outages have been seen.

The greatest gusts of wind have occurred on the island of La Gomeraespecially in the Arure area. Other points have followed such as Agulo, on the same island, with 135 kilometers per hour; El Pinar, Puntagorta and Fontera, in El Hierro and La Palma, with 105. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the red alert for wind in El Hierro, while maintaining the orange alert in La Gomera, La Palma and Tenerife .

A breakdown in the northern channel of Tenerife

In Tenerife, wind gusts reached 130 kilometers per hour. In a first assessment of the damages, there are no personal victimsexcept for minor injuries to a local Tacoronte police officer and a road service operator. However, there have been recorded falling branches and billboardsas well as landslides and effects on telephone and electricity services.

The storm has generated a major breakdown in the northern canal that supplies water to the metropolitan area from La Orotava: It only produces 700 hookahs compared to the usual 1,800. For now, we are waiting for the intensity of the wind to reduce so we can begin work on the repair.

Classes suspended on several islands

The Government of the Canary Islands has suspended school activity this Monday on the islands of Tenerife, El Hierro, La Gomera and the CEIP Jedey and CEIP Las Manchas centers, in La Palma, due to the possible interaction of the wind with the ash from the Tajogaite volcano.

Initially, the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Physical Activity and Sports of the Government of the Canary Islands had suspended classes this Monday in El Hierro and La Gomera, but This cancellation has been extended to the island of Tenerife after being requested by the Cabildo and based on the latest reports from the General Directorate of Emergencies.

Dorothea’s passage through the Canary Islands