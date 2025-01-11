Joan Laporta did attend but Florentino Pérez did not. The Barcelona president attended yesterday the official reception organized by the Spanish Federation at the Marriott hotel in Yida. The president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, and the presidents of the territorial federations were there, whom Laporta treated on Wednesday with intemperate boxes before the semifinals of the Super Cup.

During the reception, the Blaugrana president said to the RFEF president: “It is an honor and a pride to face Real Madrid in a match that magnifies football and is a match that is played worldwide. It is a Super Cup involved in a controversy about two players that has already been resolved. I honestly think that we could have avoided this situation if the regulations had been applied correctly. But hey, the important thing is that they can now play and we are satisfied.” Florentino Pérez, who had landed in the Saudi city early in the afternoon, sent the general director, José Ángel Sánchez, the honorary president, José Martínez, ‘Pirri’, and the director of institutional relations, on behalf of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño.