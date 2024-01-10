Savers who thought they could absorb part of the higher living costs with the steadily rising savings interest rate are in for a setback. When making the final settlement for 2023, the tax authorities will assume a significantly higher fictitious return on savings than initially thought. Instead of a return of 0.36 percent on the savings balance, the tax authorities are likely to calculate a return of 0.92 percent, 2.5 times more than expected. And quite significant if you compare it to the 0 percent that was expected for 2022.

That appears from a calculation by ABN Amro MeesPierson, the asset arm of ABN. The levy applies to people who have savings of more than 57,000 euros and only concerns assets above that exemption limit. An exemption of a total of 114,000 euros applies to tax partners. In addition, savers will pay 32 percent tax in 2023 on the return used by the tax authorities.

At the beginning of last year, when issuing the provisional assessment for 2023, the tax authorities still assumed a so-called fixed return on savings deposits of 0.36 percent. That figure was based on the Central Planning Bureau's estimate of the average interest on savings balances. However, over the course of 2023, the European Central Bank has sharply increased key interest rates to curb inflation. Following this, commercial banks also increased their interest rates, both on debts and – to a lesser extent – ​​on savings deposits.

From overviews from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), it can be concluded that the fixed return on savings for the whole of 2023 will amount to 0.92 percent, ABN Amro MeesPierson calculated. With a fixed return, the benchmark is not the actual interest rate, but a fictitious return. This is calculated annually in arrears based on the monthly average returns on short-term deposits of households published by DNB. The Tax Authorities cannot yet confirm this figure. The service does use the same DNB data as ABN did.

450 billion in savings

At the end of 2023, the Dutch had a total of 450 billion euros in outstanding savings. Of this, approximately 75 billion was deposited in deposit accounts with a fixed term, the rest was in savings accounts and could be withdrawn freely. The average interest on a savings account increased from 0.62 percent to 2.38 percent in 2023, the website geld.nl calculated. This is the highest level since 2012. For deposits with a fixed term of five years, the interest rate rose from an average of 2.33 to 3.09 percent.

Viewed in this way, the interest rate charged by the tax authorities is still a moderate increase. Many savers have made a higher return on their deposits than what they are charged with by the tax authorities. However, the higher tax will be a setback for many savers. The saver now pays 29 euros for every 10,000 euros of additional savings above the exemption in 2023. This is called the so-called effective capital pressure: the fixed return multiplied by the tax rate. That is approximately 18 euros more tax per 10,000 euros than initially expected. In the Netherlands we have such 900,000 households have bank and savings deposits of more than 100,000 euros, approximately the limit of the exemption for a household with two tax partners. About 1.5 million households have savings balances between 50,000 and 100,000 euros.

To the benefit of the saver

Savers may face a similar setback in 2024, writes ABN Amro MeesPierson. In the provisional assessment, the tax authorities again calculate a return of 1.03 percent based on the CPB, but the monthly DNB figure for November was already 1.43 percent. If interest rates do not fall this year, the average fixed return for 2024 will also be higher than expected.

At the same time, the current situation with fixed returns is for the time being in favor of the saver. Outgoing State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Tax, CDA) announced in September last year that from 2027 he wants to switch to a system in which actual returns on capital, rather than fictitious returns, become the basis for taxation. From that moment on, the tax authorities will levy tax on every euro of savings interest. Then, of course, the Tax Authorities must implement the new system.