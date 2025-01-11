Mercedes-Benz de Vitoria, the largest factory in the Basque Country, with five thousand workers, will return to its productive activity on Monday after a 24-day shutdown.

This Thursday the 9th, the first workers to perform preparatory tasks ahead of the start of production next Monday.

This year the forecast is that 124,634 vans will leave the factorythe lowest number in recent years given the drop in demand and pending production of the new electric model.

That lower manufacturing It will mean that, from March 3, 2025, work will begin in two shifts, eliminating the night shift that was in place since October 2016.

While the factory continues manufacturing the current model, expansion works will continue throughout this year, with an investment of more than one billion euros, to produce the new electric vans based on the VAN.EA platform, which are expected to hit the market in 2026.