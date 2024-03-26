A lot of water has passed under the bridge – and in the sea – since the last release at the cinema Pirates of the Caribbean7 years during which Disney has explored several ideas to continue the franchise. Among these there was also a film with Margot Robbie protagonist, or the return of Johnny Depp in the role of Jack Sparrowbut according to some rumors, it seems that the final choice will fall on a total reboot.

It was declared producer Jerry Bruckheimer, during a chat with ComicBook (source of the news). There was talk about the two franchises of Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean and their future, and the answer was quite clear, saying that the latter will be restarted.

Obviously there are no official statements regarding this matter nor any press releases from Disney, so we invite you to take this news with a pinch of salt.

It is not yet clear what direction it will take, but fans of the film series will certainly be excited, seeing hopes of a return of the franchise to the big screen rekindled. The issue of the actors, however, should also be taken into consideration, because if it actually were to be a Reboot, it's not for sure That the faces who made the series famous will be the same as the new production.



