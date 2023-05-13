Darren Julien is auctioning off iconic pieces by stars. Here he talks about Princess Diana’s dresses, meeting Michael Jackson and a kidney stone auction.

Mr. Julien, you are auctioning off a guitar belonging to the late singer Kurt Cobain. How much will that fetch?

There will be world records at next week’s auction, I’m sure. People are becoming more and more obsessed with owning something by their favorite musician. A year ago we auctioned a Kurt Cobain guitar for more than four million dollars. I’m really excited myself to see how high people will raise the price this time – also for the other collector’s items, such as Prince, Elvis Presley or Michael Jackson.