Over the past day in Ukraine, 175 infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was announced on Saturday, May 13, by the Military Media Center portal in the Telegram channel.

“According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, <...>, the defeat of 175 infrastructure facilities was confirmed,” the publication says.

Earlier that day, explosions were reported in the Lvov and Khmelnytsky regions of Ukraine. Then an air raid alert was issued. It also became known about the explosions in the Kyiv region. According to the city military administration, an air defense system was operating in the region. In addition, explosions were reported in Nikolaev. In the Nikolaev region, an air alert was also announced.

Later that day, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Khmelnitsky region. The mayor of the city of Khmelnytsky Alexander Simchishin reported damage to administrative buildings and industrial facilities. Also, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine clarified that in the region the blow fell on the building of an energy facility, and electricity was partially cut off in several regions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on these statements by Kyiv.

Russian troops began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.