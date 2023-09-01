After finishing his isolation due to coronavirus, daniel sancho He will be able to receive a visit from his father Rodolfo, as revealed by the Spanish program ‘Así es la vida’, the actor would arrive in Thailand this weekend.

Although he has refused to make statements to the press, he has issued statements with his spokesperson Carmen Balfagón, who revealed details of the visit to the Koh Phangan prison.

(In addition: They reveal the privileges of Daniel Sancho in jail: “He has the life of a rich prisoner”).

In previous days, Silvia Bronchalo, Daniel Sancho’s mother, visited him and decided to speak to the press: “He is better, he is calm and they are treating him very well. We are waiting for everything to be resolved calmly,” he said.

According to Andrea Suñé, a Spanish journalist, Rodolfo Sancho would already have a roadmap for his visit to Thailand, which it would not include a direct visit to his son in prison.



(Keep reading: The harsh response of Edwin Arrieta’s family to those who call them “narcos”).

Daniel Sancho in prison See also This is what the streets of New York look like moments before the imputation of Donald Trump

“If the forecasts do not change and except for surprise, the information we have is that [Rodolfo] It would arrive this Sunday, September 3, but it would not go directly to Koh Samui, but would go through Bangkok first,” said the journalist.

This is due to the fact that the actor will have to carry out bureaucratic procedures in Bangkok, “where he would meet with his lawyer, with authorities from the Spanish embassy in Thailand.”

(Also: Daniel Sancho Case: Edwin Arrieta had 2 motives, one gave clues to the time of the crime).

According to the previously mentioned program, the meeting between Daniel Sancho and his father would take place next Wednesday and it is unknown if they will meet Silvia Bronchalo on the island, who visits him daily.

This would be the first meeting between father and son almost a month after the murder of Edwin Arrieta.

More news:

The harsh jail that Daniel Sancho would go to in the coming days: it has only one bathroom

Edwin Arrieta’s sister reveals how Daniel Sancho fell when chatting with her: “I suspected”

The mistake that Daniel Sancho made in a restaurant and that framed him for the crime