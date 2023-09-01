Ukraine will pump 1 billion euros into the drone industry next year. Sporadically, images of the latest weaponry of our own emerge: kamikaze drones that can fly up to 800 kilometers. Not a night goes by without air raids on Russian territory. And according to weapons experts, that is “an embarrassment” for the Kremlin.
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
9/1/23, 5:29 PM
