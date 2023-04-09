Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

“Dada Bay” won the title of the second Ramadan Hockey Championship organized by the Federation with the participation of 10 teams, at the official Al Ittihad Stadium at the American Creativity School in Sharjah, after an exciting match against Sharjah Police 5-3, while Al Shaab Village won third place, after defeating Shima 3-1. .

The closing day and coronation of the winners were attended by Major General Saif Al-Zari, Commander of Sharjah Police, Abdullah Sultan Al-Dah, President of the Hockey Federation, Dr. The Board of Directors Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Assistant Secretary-General, Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Technical Committee, Mona Al-Ghazal, Chairman of the Women’s Committee.

Abdullah Sultan Al-Dah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hockey Federation, praised the general level of the second edition of the tournament this year. All members of the Board of Directors have completed the required tasks, and holding the tournament in the official stadium of the federation at the American School of Creativity is part of the successes that have been achieved in providing suitable stadiums on which competitions are held.