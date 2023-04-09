Niki Lauda, ​​dispute over the millionaire inheritance between his wife, children and the Foundation

Four years after the death of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda, ​​a dispute over the champion’s millionaire legacy is still ongoing. According to reports from the Austrian newspaper Kurier, two lawsuits are pending in the Vienna regional court which deals with civil matters against the succession regulation of the deceased former three-time world champion pilot. In particular, Lauda’s widow, Birgit Wetzinger (44), in two different proceedings is asking for between 20 and 30 million euros from the assets of the Foundation set up by the pilot in 1997.

To prevent inheritance disputes, Niki Lauda took care of regulating the property relations between his two families: the sons Lukas (44 years old) and Mathias (42 years old) were born from his first marriage to Marlene Knaus (67 years old) and the twins Mia and Max (13) from his second marriage to Birgit. There shouldn’t be any disputes between the two parties but the Foundation is now being called into question.

Niki Lauda’s assets at the time of his death are said to be around €500 million. According to the pilot’s will, when Lauda’s direct line expires, what will be left of the assets will go to the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.