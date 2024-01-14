Wehrlein was the first to celebrate

It is obviously impossible to make predictions at the end of the first weekend of Season 10 of Formula E, i.e. the inaugural weekend of 2024 held in Mexico City. The fact remains that after the challenge on the circuit 'Hermanos Rodriguez' it can however be indicated Pascal Wehrlein as the absolute protagonist of the first outing of this championship. The German of Porscheas well as defeating another former F1 driver like Sèbastien Buemihe also achieved the fourth victory of his career, moreover the second in the Mexican capital.

Maserati close to the podium

However, the Frenchman from Envision can console himself with the podium, reaching the top-3 after having occupied the leadership of the race only during a few laps, thanks to the game of strategies relating to the activation of the Attack Modes. According therefore to the Frenchman, who lifts the spirits of his team after the retirement of his teammate Robin Frjins, who ended up in the barriers on the 9th lap and 'responsible' for the Safety Car entering the track. The intervention of the safety car added two laps to the 35 total, which however were not enough Maximilian Günther to regain third position, which instead ended up in the hands of Nick Cassidy, author of the fastest lap. While Jaguar can achieve a 'double' among the top five, the world champion's season is off to an uphill start Jake Denniseliminated in the first round in qualifying and finished 9th at the finish line after a comeback from fourteenth place.

Formula E | Drivers' ranking after E-Prix Mexico City 2024 (Round 1)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 28 2 Sébastien Buemi Envision 18 3 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 16 4 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG 12 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 10 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 8 7 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 6 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 4 9 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 2 10 Norman Born Andretti Global 1 11 Oliver Rowland Nissan 0 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 0 13 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 0 14 Sam Bird Neom McLaren 0 15 Nyck De Vries Mahindra 0 16 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 0 17 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 0 18 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 0 19 Robin Frijns Envision 0 20 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 0 21 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra 0 22 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 0

Formula E | Team ranking after E-prix Mexico City 2024