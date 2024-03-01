The project Superman Legacy by James Gunn and Peter Safran seems to have reached a very interesting point in its period of creation.

After publishing a first photo of the entire cast, director Gunn's Instagram profile returns to being a point of reference for keeping up to date on new developments of the film.

Within the new post the director showed a preview of the very first promotional image of the film which, surprisingly, It will no longer be called “Superman: Legacy” but simply “Superman”.

Whether it's about a reboot or a purely aesthetic choice, we don't know this for now: what we do know, however, is that the Fortress of Solitude could have a truly decisive role in the film.

How come we say this? Because the first official image of James Gunn's Superman portrays the most famous logo in the world of superheroes covered in an icy patina which leaves little room for doubt.

James Gunn declared, in the text attached with the aforementioned image, that he decided to change the name of the film at the end of the draft and invites all fans to go to the cinema from the first day of screening of his SWuperman, i.e. the 11th July 2025.



