He Seville continues to prepare his return to league competition with Valentín Barco and Gonzalo Montiel among their ranks. It is a matter of time before the Brighton player heads to a new destination and he already has the move very well on track, while from Argentina they assure that Montiel has closed his exit to River Plate. However, as ABC de Seville has learned, The operation of the Albiceleste international is by no means closed.

Sources from the Sevilla club assure this medium that the negotiations are open, since River has not offered a figure that meets its economic claims. Sevilla’s intentions are to facilitate the departure of the player, who barely enjoys minutes with García Pimienta, but they will not do it for less than five million euros. From Argentina they point out that the millionaire club would have offered that amount, but at the moment there is no agreement.

For its part, Montiel wants a change of scenery and be able to accumulate more minutes of play. At 28 years old, the Argentine looks ready to return to his country after four years of adventures in Europe. The full-back arrived at Sevilla in the 2021-22 season from River in exchange for 11 million euros. His career at Sevilla has always been in the shadow of Jesus Navas and one of his greatest feats wearing the red and white shirt was scoring the penalty that gave the Nervión club the seventh Europa League. In summer 2023, Orta loaned him to Nottingham Forest with a purchase option included. The English club did not activate this mechanism and last June the full-back returned to Sevilla.

A goodbye announced

Throughout the summer market, they were looking for a destination for him, since his record was a problem to balance the accounts. Montiel was on the verge of joining PSV, but the pending trial for an alleged case of sexual abuse complicated his departure. However, the footballer was dismissed in the case on December 30. This was determined by the Justice after evaluating the evidence presented and considering that there were not sufficient elements to advance the accusation. With this weight taken off his shoulders, the Argentine has seen the sky open to be able to negotiate his return to River. The official offer from the Buenos Aires club was 3.5 million euros, but Sevilla refused to close it for this amount. Montiel has contract with the Nervión club until June 2026but everything seems to indicate that all parties will reach an agreement sooner rather than later.