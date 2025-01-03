Stephen Curry remains fireproof at 36 years old and the Warriors relied on him to comfortably beat the Sixers at the Chase Center (139-105). The point guard for the Californian team started the year in an unbeatable way with 30 points, six rebounds captured and ten assists distributed. However, the most notable thing about his performance was his 8/8 in triples, which represents his highest effectiveness percentage in an NBA game.

Also in the San Francisco club, Kuminga contributed 20 points and Schroder, Draymond Green and Wiggins contributed 15 points. Philadelphia’s main figures were Joel Embiid (28 points and 14 rebounds) and Paul George (19 points).

For the second time this season, the Nets vindicated themselves against the Bucks. On this occasion, Jordi Fernández’s pupils won at home 110-113, although the last minutes were full of tension due to the final push by the Milwaukee team. Despite the good performance of Antetokounmpo (27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists) and Lillard (23 points), those from Wisconsin fell to a more coral group.

The Brooklyn franchise was mainly entrusted to Cameron Johnson (26 points and five rebounds), Cam Thomas (24 points and seven rebounds), Nic Claxton (16 points and 11 rebounds) and D’Angelo Russell (11 points and 12 assists).

In Los Angeles, the Lakers beat the Blazers 114-106 thanks to a second quarter in which they led the quarter by 13. Once again, LeBron James was decisive with an offensive recital (38 points and eight assists).

The legendary forward was well accompanied by Max Christie (28 points) and Austin Reaves (15 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists). For Oregon, Anfernee Simons (23 points) and Dennis Avdija (19 points and ten rebounds) stood out.

On the other hand, the Thunder imposed their law at home on the Clippers without Harden to continue as outstanding leaders in the Western Conference (28-5). As usual, Shai led the Oklahoma team with 29 points and eight assists, and Jalen Williams contributed 18 points. In the Los Angeles franchise, Amir Coffey’s 26 points were not worth it.

In a changing match, the Celtics prevailed in Boston against a combative Timberwolves. Last season’s ring winners were put in the hands of Tatum (33 points, eight rebounds and nine assists) and Derrick White (26 points). On the Minnesota team, Julius Randle (27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists) and Naz Reid (20 points and five rebounds) stood out the most.

