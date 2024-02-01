Gerard Piqué and Shakira They have made the front pages of the Spanish press, after ending a romantic relationship of more than a decade that left two children as the fruit of love: Milan and Sasha.

The relationship between the former soccer player and the Colombian singer after the separation has been a roller coaster, full of controversies, misunderstandings and hints on social networks and songs.

Shakira It began with the hints in her song with the Argentine producer Bizarrap 'Music Sessions 53', a global hit in which the Colombian decided to throw several phrases and taunts at her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

The taunts continued in songs like 'TQM' along with Karol G'Monotonía' and 'El Jefe', a single in which he not only attacks Gerard Piqué, he also throws hints at the former player's parents. Barcelona.

However, in 2024 it seems that the waters have calmed down and the tense relationship between the two celebrities has eased. The Catalan press indicates that some problems have been resolved.

Shakira sparked controversy by sharing a selfie with her ex's mother.

In Spain It is said that the relationship has improved for the sake of their children Milan and Sasha, who are living with Shakira in Miami (United States) and several times a month they see their father, Gerard Piqué.

In addition, a third person has tried to intercede for the welfare of the minors. Is about William Mebarak, the dad of Shakira and grandfather of Milan and Sashawho in the midst of his delicate state of health made a particular request to the Catalan businessman.

As revealed The National of Catalonia, Mebarak He got in direct contact with his ex-son-in-law and called him to lower the tension between him and his daughter, put aside resentments, with the aim of Milan and Sasha grow up with exemplary parents.

William Mebarak is hospitalized at the Teknon clinic.

“Aware that his health is deteriorating day by day due to normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosed since mid-2022, William Mebarak has made a final request to the father of her grandchildren. He has asked the former soccer player to leave behind past resentments with his daughter and that both try to improve their relationship for the well-being of Milan and Sasha”explained the cited media.

The Barranquilla woman's father advised the former soccer player to cope with the consequences of the divorce: “William Mebarak He has a deep understanding of the difficulties that come with going through a divorce, since he himself separated from his first wife, with whom he had 10 children, to formalize his relationship with Nidia Ripoll, the mother of Shakira“.

And he added: “Despite this, he has always advocated for family unity and the happiness of his children as fundamental priorities. Therefore, he hopes that both Gerard Piqué and his daughter can overcome the past and build a healthier family dynamic. for his two young children.

Sahkira and her father, William Mebarak Photo: Instagram: @shakira

Shakira's father's health difficulties

Shakira follows very closely the medical process that her father is going through, the singer has been close to her father after the delicate surgery that was performed in the Serena del Mar Hospital Center, in Cartagenalast year and from which he continues to recover.

According to information from various media Spain, William Mebarak He suffered a sharp fall in May 2022 and this caused his health to deteriorate over time in recent months.

In 2022, the artist's father had already been operated on by the doctorr Fernando Hakim in the city of Barcelona. William Mebarakhas been suffering from hydrocephalus since the middle of last year, a problem that has seriously affected his health and causes constant headaches and nausea, revealed the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Shakira with her dad.

According to this entity, hydrocephalus is a condition that is caused by an 'abnormal dilation of the ventricles of the brain and spinal cord', which causes an excessive accumulation of fluid (cerebrospinal) that surrounds the brain with the spinal cord.

