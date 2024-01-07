At the meeting of the CSU regional group, the chairman emphasized the similarities with the sister party. However, Söder does not want to commit to Friedrich Merz as the Union's candidate for chancellor. What does he hope for?

DAt the closed meeting of the CSU regional group in Seeon Monastery, CSU chairman Markus Söder emphasized that the sister party CDU had not been “as close together” as it is now for ten years. “When I look at the CSU’s basic program, we like it,” said Söder. “That’s actually the CSU.” He has “almost identical basic views on the big substantive issues” with the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz.

The fact that Merz was not one of the guests at the retreat was justified in the CSU not only by his father's 100th birthday, but also by the fact that there was “no automatism” in the visit of the respective CDU leader to the CSU retreat. want to do. Because that would – keyword “own profile” – help neither one party nor the other. So there is no problem between the chairmen. Quite the opposite.