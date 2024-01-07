Music | “This would not have been written about a male artist” – Taylor Swift's close circle tells CNN what is offensive about sexuality speculation

A person close to Swift, who remains anonymous, tells CNN that he considers The New York Times' article inappropriate.

in The New York Times a long opinion piece published pop star About Taylor Swift has aroused anger among Swift's fans as well as those close to her, says news channel CNN.

Journal editor Anna Marx the written text reflects on Swift's sexuality and looks for references as to whether Swift has tried to hint that she herself belongs to a sexual minority with her songs. In the text, we consider quite directly whether Swift is, so to speak, in the closet with her sexuality.

A person close to Swift interviewed by CNN, who remains anonymous, considers The New York Times' article inappropriate.

“Because of his massive popularity, there seems to be a Taylor-shaped hole in people's ethics right now. Such an article would not have been written About Shawn Mendes or any other male artist whose sexuality has been questioned,” a person close to Swift tells CNN.

“It seems that some journalists have no limits on what they write about Taylor – no matter how offensive, false and inappropriate. All this under the guise of 'opinion writing'.”

Marx in the written text, Swift's published in 2019 is highlighted, among other things Loverreferences on the album to the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

Swift herself has stated in interviews that she has consciously highlighted the rights of minorities in her texts, concerts and interviews, because she wanted to act as an ally. At the same time, he has said that he does not belong to a sexual or gender minority. Swift spoke on the subject, among other things In an interview with Vogue in 2019.

In the text of The New York Times, these comments of Swift are also taken into account, but it still considers whether it is possible that instead of being an ally, Swift herself is part of a sexual minority, but did not want to say it publicly.

According to Marks, Swift has made repeated references to the queer community in order to highlight that she is one of the members of the community. Likewise, the text ponders whether the real reason for Swift's current alleged relationship can be “strategic brand cooperation”.

In addition to CNN The reaction to The New York Times article has been covered by many other media, such as a British tabloid Daily Mail.

In its story, the Daily Mail tells about the furious reactions of the fans to the story and how individual fans have announced that they will boycott The New York Times, because the magazine has started speculating about the person's private affairs.

CNN's story says that it is highly unusual for a publication like The New York Times to speculate about a person's sexuality, especially since it has previously denied musings on the subject.

Anna Marks, who wrote the story, seems to have been able to prepare for the reception in advance, because she deals with the possible reception of the story in her text.

“I know that discussing a star's possible membership in the queer community before an official announcement may seem like too much gossip to some,” Marks writes in his text.

However, in Marks's opinion, it is important to deal with the topic so that references made by artists, for example, to belonging to a sexual and gender minority, are not ignored.

The Daily Mail points out that Marks has previously written a somewhat similar text about the pop star Harry Styles of the queer references used.