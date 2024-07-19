George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike shared a statement explaining and lamenting the situation of Microsoft’s fall which affected the entire world on Friday, July 19, and clarified that it is not a security or cybersecurity incident.

A global fall for Microsoft affected flights, banks, media and companies around the world on Friday, causing significant disruptions across a range of sectorsThe problems persisted for hours after the technology company announced that it was gradually fixing a problem affecting access to Microsoft 365 applications and services.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the cause of the problems affecting companies globally were not due to a security incident or cyberattack. According to CrowdStrikethe root of the problem was a defect in a content update for Windows servers.

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, clarified the situation via posts on social network X, formerly known as Twitter. At 9:07 a.m., Kurtz said:

“Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected. We understand the severity of the situation and deeply regret the inconvenience and disruption. We are working with all affected customers to ensure systems are backed up and able to deliver the services their customers count on. As noted above, the issue has been identified and a fix has been implemented. There was an issue with a Falcon content update for Windows hosts. For the latest information which we will be continually updating, please see the CrowdStrike website (https://crowdstrike.com/blog/statement-on-windows-sensor-update/), my LinkedIn posts, and my X posts. I will continue to provide updates to our community and the industry as they become available.”

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike / Photo: Capture

Hours earlier, at 3:45 am, George Kurtz had already reported on the situation: “CrowdStrike is actively working with affected customers. due to a defect found in a single content update for hosts of Windows. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected. This is not a security incident or a cyber attack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been implemented. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide ongoing, comprehensive updates on our website. Additionally, we encourage organizations to make sure to reach out to CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.”

Problems began to appear in the early hours of the morning / Photo: Capture

This rapid and transparent response by CrowdStrike has been crucial in keeping customers informed and minimizing the impact of the disruption. The company continues to work closely with affected organizations to fully restore their services and ensure operational continuity.

