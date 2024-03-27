In 2024, the used cars in Italy it started with new growth, recording a 15% increase in the ownership transfers compared to the previous year. This fact still remains 9.5% lower than 2019. Furthermore, net transfers increased by 13.9% and the minivolutions by 16.5%.

How many used cars sold in 2024?

On the Italian used market in 2024in the month of January alone, a total of 441,018 vehicles transferred respect to 383,656 in 2023. In the second-hand car market, exchanges between individuals/companies have seen a reduction in share in early 2024, representing the 57.9% of all changes of ownership in January.

Meanwhile, those from operator to end customer have recovered 0.5%reaching the 37.9%. An increase in transfers from Km 0 (+3.4%)while those coming from rental remained stable (+0.8% overall).

Used car sales are up 15% from 2023

In the analysis by region, the Lombardy confirmed its leadership with 15.8% of transfers, recording an increase of 0.5%. They follow the Campania at 9.6% share (+0.2%) and the Laziowhich saw a decrease of 0.8% and stood at 9.4%.

Sales of used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars

In the second-hand market in January 2024, the diesel confirmed its dominant position as the preferred engine, representing the 45.7% of the total (-1.8 percentage points compared to the previous period). In second place was the gaswhich recorded 39.5% (-1.1 percentage points).

Diesel cars are the best sellers on the used market

The hybrid occupy third position with 6.4%, followed by LPG at 4.9%. The methane was positioned at 2.2%, while the battery electric cars (BEV) And plug-in hybrids they covered it respectively 0.6% and it 0.8% of the total net transfers.

Used cars over 10 years old

As of January 2024, the share of net transfers of cars with more than 10 years of seniority decreased by almost 3 points, still representing the half of the passes (49.8%). The share of cars with a seniority included between 6 and 10 years it rose to 16.2%, while that of cars with a seniority also increased between 4 and 6 years (12.9% in the month) and new cars from 0 to 1 year (at 6.5% in January).

The share of cars with a seniority included between 2 and 4 years decreased (to 10.8% in the month), as did that of older cars between 1 and 2 years (at 3.7% in the month).

Half of the ownership changes are with cars that are more than 10 years old

As regards the minivolutionsin January the share of private individuals or other companies who trade in their cars decreased by 3.6 points, reaching the 57.1%, while the share of car collections by operators increased by 0.9 points, reaching 27.9%. The share of recalled cars coming from increased by 1.7%. long term rental (to 9.4%) and 0.3% of short term rental (at 3.7%), with an increase of 1.9% for cars from Km 0.

