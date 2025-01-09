The elected president of USA, donald trumpshowed this Thursday harmony with former president Barack Obama under the serious gaze of her rival in the elections, the vice president Kamala Harris. The episode took place at the state funeral of the former president Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), died at 100 years old.

The Republican was one of the politicians who attended Carter’s state funeral, which took place at the National Cathedral in Washington, and the one who gained more attention upon arrival, less than two weeks to celebrate your investment. In addition to him, the outgoing president attended Joe Biden and all the former presidents of the country. In addition to Obama (2009-2017), Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and George W. Bush (2001-2009) attended.

One of the most surprising moments before the mass began was the connection that Trump and Obama showed, as they sat together and were speaking in a relaxed manner and they were even seen laughing at some point under Harris’s elusive gaze.

Precisely, one of the most anticipated reunions was that of Trump with his Democratic rival, the two candidates of the November 5 elections. Accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, Harris went straight to her seat, without greeting any of the leaders presentnot even to Obama, with whom he has had a friendly relationship for years. This was the first time meeting Trump in public since she lost to him in the elections to take over from Biden.

Upon arrival, Trump, who was accompanied by his wife, Melaniahe also met again with his former vice president during his first term (2017-2021), Mike Penceafter years without seeing each other and enmity because he certified Biden’s victory in 2021. One of his functions as outgoing vice president was to ratify the results of the 2020 elections, that is, confirm Trump’s defeat.

The now president-elect never recognized the election results, urged Pence to reverse them without success and on January 6, 2021, he incited his followers to march to the Capitol to prevent the Democrat’s victory from being certified. Pence was sitting in the row behind Trump’s seat next to Bill Clinton’s former vice president, Albert Arnold Gorewho also shook hands with the future president.

Neither the Bushes nor the Clintons greeted the rest of the former presidents, although Obama stood up when George and Laura Bush arrived. Obama was the only former president who did not come accompanied by his wifeMichelle, found in Hawaiias the chain progressed cnn.

Also at the mass was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who this week announced that will leave officeand which is in an episode of tension with Trump after the Republican has insisted on several occasions in recent weeks on turning Canada into the 51st State of the United States.