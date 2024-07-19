A ‘made in Rimini’ technique against aortic aneurysm. The Vascular Surgery team at Infermi Hospital, directed by Salvatore Tarantini, has developed a hybrid method for the percutaneous endovascular treatment of the thoracic-abdominal aorta. A minimally invasive procedure presented by Paolo Spath at the 31st International Congress of Angiology held in June in Porto, Portugal, where the Romagna team was awarded for the best ‘rapid pace’ study. The results of the technique, applied in Rimini on over 100 patients in the last two years, were also published in the ‘Journal of Endovascular Therapy’.

This is a method borrowed from the world of cardiology, which the doctors at the Rimini hospital of the Ausl Romagna – explains the company itself – have had the ability to think of and apply systematically to the endovascular treatment of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms (Evar/Tevar). With this technique, two different devices are associated (one at the beginning and one at the end of the intervention), obtaining an efficacy comparable to the standard procedure, but favoring a simpler procedure, less expensive in terms of materials, and safe for the patient who can return home the day after the aortic aneurysm exclusion intervention, as is now standard practice in the Vascular Surgery department of Rimini.