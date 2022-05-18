After two long years, Cristina Rosi returns home and meets her little Caterina for the first time

Great news has arrived, Cristina Rosi he hugged his little girl for the first time, two years after birth. The images spread on the web and thrilled many people.

Many remember her story, Cristina was struck by a cardiac arrest when it was seven months pregnant. The medical team managed to save mother and daughter. The first came in coma and she remained there for almost a year, while little Caterina, after the caesarean section, reported various problems and needed treatment. Treatments to which she still undergoes today.

After two years of painful distance, Cristina Rosi was able to return home for know his beloved child. An encounter that thrilled everyone, especially dad Gabriele Succiwho never abandoned his wife and their child.

Cristina Rosi will be able to go home every week

After the dramatic story, thanks to a fundraiser, Cristina was taken to one clinic in Austria. For 11 months she was in a coma. She today she is back in Italy and will have to stay in one specialized clinic in Arezzobut she will be able to go home to visit her daughter and soon the house will be set up so that mom and daughter can be together every day and so that health workers can provide both of them with the care they need.

Gabriele said:

Clinically he is fine, but unfortunately he has reported serious problems. We are happy to see you again. Seeing Cristina like this is already a lot for us. I am happy because you have seen her daughter of hers. I am convinced that, little by little, we will take back our life.

The whole family waited for the mother to return home, as well as her friends and colleagues. All ready to hug her again and to see that wonderful meeting that warmed their hearts.

Cristina is now back in the specialized clinic, but every week he will be able to visit little Caterina for a few hours. The encounters will gradually increase, until they can go back to being next to each other forever.

Among the most emotional messages that Cristina has received, there is that of the singer Gianna Nannini, of which she has always been one loyal fan. The star wanted to send her support, her affection for her and her best wishes after she received the news that sweet mom had finally woken up.