Genoa – The future of Marco Giampaolo it remains on stand-by at the moment, despite a contract which, once acquired, has been automatically extended until June 2024. Waiting for the club to tell him what the plans and prospects for the next championship are, on which to open a discussion.

«I don’t want to put me and my contract before the company. It would not be fair or fair. I’m not the priority right now», Giampaolo in the post-Fiorentina, the best performance of his management (even more than Sassuolo), was very clear.

“I don’t want to say anything about my future at the moment. We will have to talk, to clarify, they are not all roses and flowers … – she added – In about ten days we will sit down at a table and understand what needs to be doneif we do it together, if we are all there … then maybe a new property arrives and sends us all home ».

Giampaolo’s message is clear, he expects clarity in the dynamics within the company. The comparison on expectations for next season, on what can and cannot be done, will come later. The goal of salvation, achieved by scraping the bottom of the barrel “even if with the victory over Fiorentina we can say we took it”, has compacted everyone in recent weeks.

Bypassing any corporate dynamics, any professional or personal dissatisfaction or competition. But go further, like this, you cannot. The coach realized, he smelled, how this season finale has attracted a lot of criticism, but it’s part of the job.

He is very motivated, he has a great desire to start a new season in Sampdoria, colors he loves, an environment where he feels at ease, and being able to do it from the first day of the Ponte di Legno training camp.

Fully aware of the transitory and financially precarious situation that society is experiencing at this moment. Sampdoria, as Giampaolo himself said, toasted to salvation on Sunday evening at the hotel, once the result of Cagliari-Inter was known.

But the season could not end without the asado barbecue that he always organized near the last day of the championship. The tradition will be respected tomorrow, at the Mugnaini, at the end of training.

There will also be managers, family members of the players and employees. All invited by the coach.

Sunday afternoon at the end of the San Siro match against Inter there will be the breaking of lines. The Sampdoria coach will return home to Abruzzo practically immediately. And there he will be waiting for news from the company on next season’s programming.

He will wait for a phone call from President Lanna or Vice President Romei, or both. And he will wait to find out with which of them or whether with both, in fact, he will have to compare to prepare for next season.

And again, with which sporting director, Osti or Faggiano or both.

However, we need recognized roles, defined skills. That clarity that has been a bit lacking in recent weeks, sacrificed on the altar of a vital salvation for the future of society. But going on like this would, in a sense, be playing with fire. Just what, feeling, Giampaolo would find it hard to accept.

