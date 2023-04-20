More than 95 percent of the discarded central heating boilers in the Netherlands are not dismantled in accordance with legal regulations and end up in the illegal circuit. Some of the boilers even turn up outside Europe.

So says Steven van Eijck, chairman of the Open/Wecycle foundation, which is responsible for the recycling of electronic equipment. “It sounds like an unimaginable amount, but this is really reflected in our figures,” emphasizes Van Eijck.

Black money circuit

The Open foundation knows for all electronic devices how many tons are sold on the market every year. When it comes to central heating boilers and heating materials, that is approximately 14 million kilos. “We get about 300,000 kilos back. The rest therefore disappears into the black money circuit.”

That is illegal, according to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Regulation. This requires that all electronic devices must be collected and dismantled by companies with a Cenelec certificate. "They are equipped for that. That works well with a lot of equipment, but in the case of central heating boilers it hardly ever happens," notes Van Eijck.

Chairman Steven van Eijck of the OPEN/Wecycle foundation was previously chairman of the RAI Association and state secretary for the LPF. © Ton van Til



The desire for metals that have risen sharply in price is one explanation why traders and metal processors themselves disassemble central heating boilers and sell parts. Another possibility is that boilers are duly signed off for disassembly, but are then still exported abroad. This involves many millions of euros annually.

Feenstra Heating is one of the largest suppliers and installers of central heating boilers in the Netherlands. “We are shocked by these figures,” says a spokeswoman. “We try to do everything according to the rules and recycle materials ourselves where possible.”



It sounds like an unimaginable amount, but it really shows in our numbers Steven van Eijck, Chairman of the Open/Wecycle foundation

If a central heating boiler has been scrapped and Feenstra replaces it at a customer’s, the company will have it collected by an external party who must work in accordance with the WEEE regulation. “We have no idea what will happen next. But we will sort this out,” said the spokeswoman.

Feenstra is aware that many metal parts are popular because they can yield money. It also happens that boilers are left on the street as agreed, waiting for the collection service, but that they are already taken away by others unsolicited. A customer can also decide to keep the old boiler himself.

After years of loyal service, every boiler will reach the end of its lifespan: the appliances may only be processed and dismantled by companies with a special Cenelec certificate. © ANP / Kim van Dam



Chairman Doekle Terpstra of Techniek Nederland says in a response that he ‘does not recognize himself in the figures’ published by the Open/WeCycle Foundation. “In response to these figures, we have made inquiries with various large, nationally operating companies that install and replace an important part of the central heating boilers in our country. These companies confirm that they offer central heating boilers according to the WEEE scheme to Cenelec-certified companies.”

Delivery obligation

Nevertheless, Techniek Nederland states that it will once again bring the rules regarding the disposal and processing of discarded central heating boilers to the attention of its members. “Techniek Nederland attaches great importance to circularity and sustainability, including the correct processing of discarded central heating boilers. When we know more about the origin of the figures of the Open Foundation and the way in which they came about, we would like to delve deeper into the subject,” says Terpstra.

The Open Foundation urgently appeals to the House of Representatives to introduce an obligation to release. On Thursday, the House will hold a debate on the circular economy. Van Eijck: ,,With a delivery obligation, collection points and traders must hand in the boilers to certified companies. And then inspection services can also enforce it better.”

