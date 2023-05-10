The Commercial Services Corporation of the Ajman Transport Authority has announced the start of work on implementing a plan to convert the Ajman taxi fleet into environmentally friendly vehicles to keep pace with the state’s directions and in line with declaring 2023 the year of sustainability.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, said that the replacement of all fleet vehicles with hybrid vehicles came as an achievement of the Authority’s strategic plan to convert all taxis in the Emirate of Ajman into environmentally friendly vehicles by 2030.

He stated that environmentally friendly taxis accounted for 81.8% of the taxi fleet operating in the Emirate of Ajman, and we are constantly in contact with suppliers of environmentally friendly vehicles to search for the latest technologies in this field.

He pointed out that a plan has been drawn up for the year 2023 to provide 200 hybrid vehicles, as these vehicles have proven effective in reducing carbon emissions in order to preserve the environment and rationalize energy consumption.

Al Matrooshi stressed the great interest in adopting clean energy initiatives and how to employ them within the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman, indicating that the Corporation is about to launch packages to support taxi operators in the emirate and motivate them to adopt sustainability initiatives, pointing out that recent years have witnessed a development in electric vehicle technologies. And hybrids, which stimulates the endeavor to introduce these vehicles to serve the transport sector.