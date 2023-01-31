In Sardinia today, January 31, there are 236 further confirmed infections of Covid positivity (of which 209 diagnosed with an antigenic swab). There are also 5 other deaths. A total of 2121 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic. There are 3 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (+1). There are 72 patients hospitalized in the medical area (-3). There are 3408 cases of home isolation (-109). There are 5 deaths: 3 men aged 74, 88 and 90, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 84-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, residing in the province of Oristano.