Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, January 31, said that his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri at a meeting handed him a message from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about Ukraine.

“Mr. Minister, answering the previous question, said that he conveyed a certain message from Secretary of State Blinken, who was recently on a visit to Cairo. I confirm this,” he said.

Lavrov noted that Moscow is ready to listen to proposals aimed at resolving “the current situation in its comprehensive context,” but these proposals must be serious.

“In this regard, we once again heard a message sent through the minister that Russia must stop, Russia must leave, and then everything will be fine,” the minister stressed.

He added that Blinken did not convey the second part of the call, but, according to the Foreign Minister, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a trip to South Korea.

“In one of his speeches, he said that Russia must lose, Russia must be defeated, and the West cannot allow Ukraine to lose, because then the West will lose. And the whole world will lose, said Stoltenberg. That is, he took the liberty of speaking not only on behalf of three dozen members of the North Atlantic Alliance, but also on behalf of all other countries of the world, Asia, Africa and Latin America,” Lavrov said.

According to him, Washington seeks to prevent any events in the international arena “that would somehow call into question the US claims to hegemony in the modern world.”

On January 18, at a press conference in Moscow, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Washington did not have enough strength to contain Moscow and Beijing. Lavrov noted that the United States is uniting European countries against Russia in order to finally resolve the “Russian question.” He also compared Washington’s actions to create a coalition against Moscow with the actions of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, who fought against the Russian Empire, and the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, who opposed the USSR.

Prior to this, on December 20 last year, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, noted that the conflict in Ukraine turns against the United States and will soon lead to the collapse of American hegemony in the world.

At the end of September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that at present the world is undergoing a difficult process of forming a more just world order, unipolar hegemony is collapsing, and the world is moving towards multipolarity.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.