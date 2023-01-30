There are 405 new cases of Covid registered today 30 January in Lazio, according to data from the Region bulletin. There are 4 dead in the last 24 hours. There are 525 hospitalized (+15), 21 intensive care (-2) and +508 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 7.4%. The cases in Rome city are at 283.

In detail, this is the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 115 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 94 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 74 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 14 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 35 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 40 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 33 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 10 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Latina: there are 16 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Rieti: there are 4 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Viterbo: there are 3 new cases and 0 deaths.