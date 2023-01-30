Through the eBay offersyou can buy a Apple iPhone 14 in the Midnight colorway on sale. The current price is only €789.90, instead of the recommended price of €1,029. You can find the product at this address or in the box below.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl, with 99.3% positive feedback and a feedback number of 79514. It is a Premium eBay seller in terms of reliability and shipping speed. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay, and shipping is free. The return is possible within 30 days of arrival.

Apple iPhone 14 it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a camera that records in Dolby Vision 4K at up to 30 fps and a battery that promises up to 20 hours of video playback. The water resistance is IP68, which means it resists up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

iPhone 14 128GB

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.