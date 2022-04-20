Covid-19 hospitalizations still down for the second consecutive week. “The downward trend in the number of hospitalized patients in Covid areas continues, which had already decreased by 1% last week: in the period 12-19 April there was a sharper decrease, equal to 5.3%”. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals by Fiaso, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies.

“With the minus sign both the Covid hospitalizations in the ordinary wards and in intensive care. In resuscitation, after a week of substantial stability, the share of hospitalized patients dropped by 6.9%. The drop in ordinary wards was more reduced, equal to 5 , 2% “, underlines the report.

According to Fiaso, the situation in intensive care relating to fragile patients should be highlighted: “100% of hospitalized ‘for Covid’, therefore with respiratory and pulmonary symptoms, are affected by other serious diseases. About 30% of patients in resuscitation , albeit with significant comorbidities, it is no vax: it continues not to enjoy vaccine protection, despite repeated calls for the administration of the vaccine, especially for vulnerable subjects. Among the vaccinated, on the other hand, 55% have been vaccinated for over 4 months “.

The report points out that “the number of pediatric patients is also significantly reduced“.” In the survey of 19 April, in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network, a decrease of 32% is observed – continues Fiaso – The most affected age group, as always, is that between 0 and 4 years (83% of hospitalization cases), and in particular 19% are between 0 and 6 months “. The vaccination condition of their parents was investigated among the youngest children:” 37% of newborns who end up in hospital with the Covid-19 infection continues to have both or at least one of the two no vax parents “, underlines the report.

“We are in a phase of rather sharp decline in “Covid” hospitalizations. The reversal of the trend in hospitalizations, a little uncertain in the past week, has taken on consistency. Even if we cannot speak of a collapse, the declining figure in all types of hospitalized patients is a rather evident sign “, underlines Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), commenting on the survey.

Better points out that “the presence in intensive care of patients who, in 100% of cases, suffer from other pathologies, among the priorities the topic of the fourth dose “of vaccine anti-Covid “for the frail. To date, adherence is still poor: only one patient out of 10 among the immunocompromised has had the second vaccination booster on an audience of over 800 thousand who would need it. To recommend the need for the fourth dose, no these are only the scientific data on the drop in vaccination protection after 120 days, but also the hospitalizations in intensive care: now only fragile subjects arrive in our intensive wards “. “They are the most at risk of developing the most serious consequences of the disease – he adds – It is essential to launch the campaign for the fourth dose in a massive way and to proceed with the active call of all patients in care at health and hospital facilities to invite them. to vaccination “.