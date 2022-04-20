Telepass announces that it has decided to reset, starting from 19 April, the subscription fee for the electronic toll system “Telepass Family” for all motorcyclists who have activated the Motorcycle Discount and who are already holders of the Telepass Pay or Telepass Pay “X” offers or who will join them by the end of August 2022. The free “Telepass Family” fee will be recognized as long as the customer simultaneously retains ownership of the “Telepass Family”, with the Motorcycle Discount active, and one of the aforementioned Telepass Pay or Telepass Pay X offers.

Bikers who already own the Telepass Family device connected to their motorbike and have activated the Motorbike Discount, by joining one of the aforementioned offers by next August, the “Telepass Family” subscription fee will be reset to zero from the month following the adhesion. To activate the Telepass Pay offers and have access to the payment circuit of the integrated mobility services, just download the relevant app available for iOS and Android devices. Those who have not yet subscribed to a “Telepass Family” subscription connected to their motorcycle therefore have the opportunity to activate it without paying the relevant subscription fee, if they activate the Motorcycle Discount – by writing to the email address: info@autostrade.it or at a Telepass Store – and will also adhere to one of the aforementioned offers by August 2022.

Telepass Pay allows the payment, safe and fast, of integrated services connected to the new styles of mobility, without the use of cash, using only your smartphone: from cashless payment of fuel, to that of the parking and taxi, up to the train and the ski pass and to the rental of scooters, bicycles and electric scooters. In addition to the above, Telepass announces that – as agreed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with Aiscat, the Association of motorway concessionaires – the 30% discount on the toll for motorcycles equipped with a Telepass device has also been renewed for 2022. Family on the motorway sections managed by the concessionary companies participating in the “Motorcycle Discount” initiative.

Introduced in July 2017, the Motorcycle Discount had already been renewed, on several occasions, until the end of 2021. The extension was then made official and the discounted tariff modulation of 30% it will therefore be valid until December 31, 2022. It is also active retroactively from January 1, 2022 for all customers who previously adhered to the initiative and will continue to be implemented with the same procedures already in place in previous years. The ways to benefit from the Motorcycle Discount for motorcyclists do not change: for those who do not have it, it is necessary to take out a Telepass Family subscription and combine it exclusively with a motorcycle. Those who already have the Telepass Family with the Motorcycle Discount active, will be able to go to the toll booth and take advantage of the discount provided. The measure can only be activated for motor vehicles admitted to circulation on the motorway and the modulation cannot be combined with other discounts, such as, for example, that provided for commuter customers. Aiscat rejected the possibility of associating a second motorcycle license plate with a Telepass Family device and of maintaining the Motorcycle Discount at the same time.