Covid today in France, 58,432 infections and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was reported by data from Santé Publique France. Overall, the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic beyond the Alps stands at 123,940.

Tomorrow the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex will bring together ten ministers to take stock of the Omicron variant. The meeting, reports the transalpine all news channel Bfm, should take place at 4 pm. The ministers of Health, Olivier Véran, of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, of Education will attend the meeting. , Jean-Michel Blanquer, of Labor, Elisabeth Borne and of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili.