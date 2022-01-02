Crazy scene



NFL star Brown jogs topless from the field and causes another scandal



Scandal professional Antonio Brown has caused the next scandal in the North American football league NFL. The player from Superbowl Champion Tampa Bay suddenly took off his jersey during the game and ran his torso free from the field. The scene in the video.







Scandal professional Antonio Brown has caused the next scandal in the National Football League (NFL). During his Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the New York Jets, the wide receiver star took off his jersey, shirt and gloves for no apparent reason, tossed everything into the audience and jogged into the dressing room. Before that, he hopped topless through the end zone. The coaching team of the Bucs of quarterback superstar Tom Brady looked afterwards in amazement.

Teammate Mike Evans had tried in vain to keep the apparently extremely angry Brown (33) at the surprising score of 24:10 for the Jets from the action. Most recently, Brown was banned from the league for three games, allegedly because of the presentation of a forged vaccination card.

The Brown scandal file is long. In 2018, the football star is said to have thrown furniture out of a hotel window and almost met a 22-month-old child and his grandfather. He has been charged with multiple sexual harassment charges, including domestic violence and traffic offenses. Again and again he rebelled against the league and its teams.

Brown, however, is a close colleague of Brady, who brought him to the Buccaneers despite all his personal problems. Together they both won the Super Bowl last season.

