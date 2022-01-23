Next week the European Union will change the rules for travel, thus taking a step towards a new pandemic management model that aims to lift the generalized restrictions used so far to stop Covid-19. El Pais writes, according to which the Council of the European Union on Tuesday will suppress the system of maps of the contagion as a guide to impose limitations on travel between countries, a change aimed at facilitating mobility and recovering a certain normality.

The imposition of measures such as the need to submit a negative test or quarantines will no longer depend on the traveler’s geographical origin, but on the status of his Covid certificate. People who have been vaccinated, who have passed the disease or who have negative tests will be able to move freely.

The incidence map that collects the cases of the last 14 days, prepared by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and which has so far determined the possibilities of travel, will continue to be updated weekly, but will have a purely informative character.